BREAKING: Pittsburgh Pirates Ace Paul Skenes to Play For Team USA in World Baseball Classic
After losing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic title game to Team Japan, Team USA isn't messing around.
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge already announced that he will play for the Stars and Stripes in 2026, and now Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes is joining him.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who spent two years at the Air Force Academy and would like to return to the military after his playing career, announces that he'll pitch for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Skenes transferred from Air Force to LSU, helping lead the Tigers to the College World Series title in 2023. He became the No. 1 pick in the draft later that year and has become one of the best pitchers in the entire sport since debuting in May of 2024. Skenes finished third in the National League Cy Young voting last season and also won the National League Rookie of the Year Award. He started the All-Star Game last season as well.
This year, Skenes is 3-4 for a disappointing Pittsburgh team, but he's got a 2.63 ERA.
The rest of Team USA's roster announcements will trickle in over the next few months, and the tournament will begin in March of 2026. Several teams figure to be strong contenders, including the USA, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Puerto Rico.
Mark DeRosa, the former big leaguer who works at the MLB Network, will manage Team USA for the second consecutive tournament.
