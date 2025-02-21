Buster Olney of ESPN Calls Detroit Tigers 1B Battle the Most Interesting of Spring
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a season that saw them finish third in the American League Central and make the playoffs thanks to a torrid final six weeks of the regular season.
Detroit used that momentum to take out the Houston Astros in the American League wild card round before bowing out against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.
And Detroit should be better in 2025 based upon their newfound experience in the playoffs, and because of the additions of Gleyber Torres and Jack Flaherty to the roster.
However, just because the Tigers look better, it doesn't mean they are perfect. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Tigers battle at first base is one of the biggest position battles to take note of this spring. Youngster Colt Keith is moving to first, and former No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson is still in the mix as well.
The Tigers are keeping an open mind with Torkelson, of course, so if he were to go to Lakeland and absolutely rake, they'd find room for him. But he's got to hit to stay. Last year, Torkelson batted .219 in 92 games, with a .374 slugging percentage, and theoretically, his value is in his offense, his power.
Torkelson, 25, is the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft (2020, Arizona State), but it just hasn't happened for him consistently at the major league-level. He's a .221 career hitter over parts of three seasons. After a solid 2023 that saw him hit .233 with 31 homers and 94 RBI, Torkelson hit just .219 with 10 homers in those 92 games in 2024, spending part of the year in the minors.
The 23-year-old Keith hit .260 last season with 13 homers.
