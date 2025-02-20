Shohei Ohtani Gets Some Big News From Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani got some big news on Thursday as manager Dave Roberts announced that he would stay in the leadoff spot for the 2025 season.
Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:
Mookie Betts batting leadoff today but will slide back to 2nd spot when Shohei Ohtani is in the lineup. Ohtani-Betts-Freeman-Teo "makes the most sense," Dave Roberts said. Putting Betts between Ohtani and Freeman makes it more difficult for opposing teams to "navigate" LAD lineup
Of course, this is predicated on Ohtani being in the lineup at all. With Ohtani set to resume pitching duties by May, it's unclear if he will pitch and hit in the same game, or if he will still hit the day after pitching.
Ohtani, who signed a $700 million deal before the 2024 season, became the first player ever to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a single year. Ohtani ended the year with 54 homers and 59 steals.
In addition to his record-setting speed and power, the 30-year-old Ohtani hit .310 as well. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series for the first time since 2020 and also captured his third career MVP Award.
The award was his first in the National League, as he joined Frank Robinson as the only players in baseball history to win the MVP in both leagues.
The Dodgers open up Cactus League play on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs and also start the season off in Tokyo on March 18.
