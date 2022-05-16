Byron Buxton Powers Minnesota Twins to Victory with 11th Home Run of 2022

A healthy Byron Buxton is a dominant Byron Buxton, and he showcased his dominance in a big way on Sunday afternoon for the Minnesota Twins.

Stepping up to the plate in the fifth, the Twins had a 2-1 lead over the Cleveland Guardians. However, in a blink of an eye, Buxton made it 3-1 with his 11th home run of the year.

Buxton has had the misfortune of playing more than 100 games just once in his eight-year career, playing 140 games back in 2017.

Since 2017, he's played 65+ games in a season once, and the Twins are hoping that this year, he'll be able to stay healthy for the stretch run.

“For me, as long as I can play and get out there to contribute and help the team out, that’s what I’m willing to do,” Buxton told MLB.com. “Some days are better than others, but that’s baseball. That’s your body.”

We've seen the Buxton effect in full force as since 2019, the Twins are 133-77 with him in the lineup and 97-112 without him.

Buxton has already dealt with injuries early this season, experiencing right knee soreness after sliding hard into second base in mid-April against the Boston Red Sox.

That pain is still something that he and the Twins are trying to manage and while he's still dealt with reoccurring issues here and there, he's doing what he can to play.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has echoed that statement of wanting him to be out on the field as much as possible, knowing that the Twins are a different team with him affecting the game on the field.

“He honestly wants to play every single day. That’s his mentality and I love that mentality," Baldelli told MLB.com. "I want our guys to want to play and be out there. I’d rather rip a guy off the field than have to push him on the field all the time.”

For now, baseball fans are getting the privilege of watching this now-perennial MVP candidate playing at his best as the Twins currently lead the AL Central with a 19-15 record after Sunday's victory.

Starting pitcher Joe Ryan once again dazzled for Minnesota, striking out five and giving up four hits and one run over six innings of work.

The rookie has anchored the pitching staff this season in a big way and the Twins are hoping he can continue to replicate that success throughout the year.

Minnesota travels to Oakland to face the Athletics in a three-game series, starting Monday night.