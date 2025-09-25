Fastball

Marlins Ace Under Fire; Labeled Miami's 'Worst Player' Of 2025

The Marlins went through quite a lot of disappointment this season...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) reacts against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) reacts against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Marlins have had quite an exciting couple of weeks. While they seemingly waved the white flag last year by trading away most of their talent, they have found a way to compete this year. Miami has been rebuilding for a few years now and it's likely it will be as aggressive as ever in the winter months.

This offseason, the Marlins could look to make some trades, potentially pushing their team back even further into the rebuild, which might sound shocking, considering how close they are to a postseason spot. But with players like Sandy Alcántara on the roster, making some trades makes the most sense.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed Alcántara as the Marlins worst player, which is quite the drop off from the Cy Young winning pitcher he was in 2022.

Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara hasn't been great this season

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcántara
Sep 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Like Harris in Atlanta, major 'too little, too late' vibes with Sandy Alcantara's delayed arrival. At the All-Star Break, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner had a 7.22 ERA, Miami going 7-11 in his 18 starts," Miller wrote. "As a result, the Marlins entered the trade deadline at seven games back for the last wild card spot, but unable to get fair value for what we long assumed would be one of this summer's top trade chips.

"His 2.70 ERA over his last seven starts (six of them of the quality variety) would've made both Miami and the trade deadline in general a whole lot more interesting, if it had come a few months prior."

Alcántara hasn't been great this season, but he's been much better over the last few weeks. Calling him the "worst player" on the roster for the Marlins feels like a stretch, especially considering these past few weeks.

Still, his production hasn't been where the Marlins would have wanted it, which is likely the only reason he hasn't been traded yet. Miami will likely look to move him again in the offseason.

Alcántara is going to be quite sought after in the offseason, especially with the lack of top end pitchers on the trade block.

More MLB: 3 Teams To Watch In $185 Million Cody Bellinger Sweepstakes: Too Early Edition

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News