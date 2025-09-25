Marlins Ace Under Fire; Labeled Miami's 'Worst Player' Of 2025
The Miami Marlins have had quite an exciting couple of weeks. While they seemingly waved the white flag last year by trading away most of their talent, they have found a way to compete this year. Miami has been rebuilding for a few years now and it's likely it will be as aggressive as ever in the winter months.
This offseason, the Marlins could look to make some trades, potentially pushing their team back even further into the rebuild, which might sound shocking, considering how close they are to a postseason spot. But with players like Sandy Alcántara on the roster, making some trades makes the most sense.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed Alcántara as the Marlins worst player, which is quite the drop off from the Cy Young winning pitcher he was in 2022.
Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara hasn't been great this season
"Like Harris in Atlanta, major 'too little, too late' vibes with Sandy Alcantara's delayed arrival. At the All-Star Break, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner had a 7.22 ERA, Miami going 7-11 in his 18 starts," Miller wrote. "As a result, the Marlins entered the trade deadline at seven games back for the last wild card spot, but unable to get fair value for what we long assumed would be one of this summer's top trade chips.
"His 2.70 ERA over his last seven starts (six of them of the quality variety) would've made both Miami and the trade deadline in general a whole lot more interesting, if it had come a few months prior."
Alcántara hasn't been great this season, but he's been much better over the last few weeks. Calling him the "worst player" on the roster for the Marlins feels like a stretch, especially considering these past few weeks.
Still, his production hasn't been where the Marlins would have wanted it, which is likely the only reason he hasn't been traded yet. Miami will likely look to move him again in the offseason.
Alcántara is going to be quite sought after in the offseason, especially with the lack of top end pitchers on the trade block.
