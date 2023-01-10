Carlos Correa Reportedly in Talks to Return to Minnesota Twins

According to The Athletic's Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal, talks between the Minnesota Twins and free agent shortstop Carlos Correa are beginning to accelerate. Correa agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets nearly three weeks ago, but the deal has yet to be finalized, due to concerns that arose after Correa completed his physical.

Correa agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets nearly three weeks ago, but the deal has yet to be finalized, due to concerns that arose after Correa completed his physical. Correa had previously agreed to terms on a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, but the deal collapsed after Correa's physical. The same day that Correa was supposed to face the media for the first time as a member of the Giants at what was meant to be the club's introductory press conference, Correa agreed to a deal with the Mets.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins last spring, with opt outs after each season. Correa opted out, testing the market once again this winter.

While the Mets are reportedly not out of the bidding, the Twins are emerging as a potential landing spot for Correa to return to.

Both the Giants and Mets have had concerns over a lower left leg injury Correa sustained in the minors in 2014. Earlier in the winter, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that some executives were concerned about Correa's lower back. Correa has spent spent seven stints on the Injured List in his eight-year Major League career, and played 110 games or fewer in five of his eight big league seasons.

