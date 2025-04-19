Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Throws Out Perfect 1st Pitch at Cubs Game
Ben Johnson may be a quarterback at heart, but he still looks plenty comfortable on the mound.
The Chicago Bears' new head coach was the guest of honor at Wrigley Field prior to the Chicago Cubs' Saturday afternoon showdown with the Arizona Diamondbacks. During the pregame ceremonies, Johnson threw out the first pitch with Cubs manager Craig Counsell set up behind the dish.
Johnson wound up and delivered with solid mechanics, using some impressive velocity to get the ball over the plate. Even if it may have been a little low in the zone, the Cubs' mascot, Clark, gave Johnson credit for a strike.
The Bears hired Johnson as their head coach in January, ending his three-year tenure as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator. He previously coached for the Miami Dolphins and Boston College after walking on as a quarterback at North Carolina.
The 38-year-old South Carolina native will now shift his focus to the NFL Draft, which gets underway on Thursday.
