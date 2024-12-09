Chicago Cubs Reportedly Nearing Deal With Veteran Catcher Carson Kelly
The Chicago Cubs are making progress towards a deal with catcher Carson Kelly, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and others reported Monday.
Kelly, 30, was seen as one of the top free agent catchers remaining on the open market, although it wasn't a particularly strong class at that position to begin with. Kyle Higashioka signed a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, Jacob Stallings returned to the Colorado Rockies, Travis d'Arnaud went to the Los Angeles Angels on a two-year contract, Danny Jansen joined the Tampa Bay Rays and Gary Sánchez inked a short-term deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
Higashioka is actually stepping into Kelly's role as the Rangers' backup catcher, a position he filled after getting dealt away by the Detroit Tigers at the 2024 trade deadline. Kelly hit .235 with a .634 OPS and a -0.2 WAR in Texas, however, spurring the club to seek out fresh blood this winter.
The Cubs were in the market for a veteran backstop to slot in next to Miguel Amaya, who is hitting just .227 with a .657 OPS through the first 170 games of his MLB career. The 25-year-old is still looked at as the Opening Day starter in Chicago, given his respectable 2.2 career WAR to this point, but neither Yan Gomes nor Tomás Nido provided him with a ton of support in 2024.
Christian Bethancourt performed admirably after signing a minor league contract with the Cubs and getting called up in July, but the 33-year-old elected free agency at the end of the season.
Kelly got his start with the St. Louis Cardinals all the way back in 2016, and he became heralded as a consensus top 100 prospect in baseball shortly after. While Kelly did not contribute much across his three seasons with the team, he was still considered valuable enough to be a headlining prospect in the trade package the Cardinals sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks for All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in December 2018.
The Diamondbacks immediately turned to Kelly as their top catcher, and he took advantage of the opportunity by batting .245 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI, an .826 OPS and a 1.7 WAR in 2019. In 2021, Kelly hit .240 with 13 home runs, 46 RBI, a .754 OPS and a 2.2 WAR.
Kelly's job security took a hit when Gabriel Moreno arrived via a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in December 2022, ultimately leading to the end of his time in Phoenix. A 23-year-old Moreno stepped in, posted a 4.3 WAR and won a Gold Glove in 2023, all while Kelly got designated for assignment in August.
The Tigers took a flier on Kelly, and even though he opened 2024 with a 0.7 WAR and .716 OPS through 60 games, he didn't last long in Detroit, either.
For his career, Kelly is a .224 hitter with a .681 OPS, averaging 16 home runs, 60 RBI and 1.2 WAR per 162 games. His career earnings have totaled $16.1 million, not yet counting whatever the Cubs plan to give him in 2025 or beyond.
