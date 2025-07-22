Chicago Cubs Reportedly Targeting Kansas City Royals Pitchers Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs may boast the best run differential in baseball this season, but their front office still has work left to do this summer.
The Milwaukee Brewers' 11-game winning streak has vaulted them into first place in the NL Central, one game ahead of the Cubs. That leaves Chicago playing from behind with two months left in the season and, more urgently, nine days left before the trade deadline.
Starting pitching is a glaring need for the Cubs, who lost ace Justin Steele for the season and are still waiting for Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad to come off the injured list. Chicago signed veteran Spencer Turnbull to a minor league contract last week in an effort to build more depth behind All-Star lefty Shota Imanaga, rookie Cade Horton and veterans Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea, but Turnbull hasn't even been called up to the MLB roster.
Help could be on the way, though, and it might not be very far away.
The Cubs started a series with the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on Monday, winning the opener 12-4 to push their opponent 4.5 games out of the American League playoff picture. With the Royals teetering on the edge of selling and contending, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday that the Cubs had checked in about swinging a trade with the middling AL Central club.
Per Morosi, Kansas City is more likely to part ways with Seth Lugo than Kris Bubic when it comes to starting pitching. Lugo is slated to take the mound for Wednesday's finale in Chicago, potentially giving the Cubs a first-hand look at their next veteran addition.
Lugo spent seven years as a swingman with the New York Mets before establishing himself as a valuable full-time starter with the San Diego Padres in 2023. He took on step further upon joining the Royals in 2024, making his first career All-Star appearance and finishing second in AL Cy Young voting after going 16-9 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.089 WHIP, 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.4 WAR in 33 starts.
The 35-year-old right-hander has been just as effective this season, going 6-5 with a 2.94 ERA, 1.093 WHIP, 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.9 WAR through 18 starts. At this pace, Lugo is likely to turn down his $15 million player option for 2026, regardless of where he finishes 2025.
As for Bubic, a homegrown 27-year-old who made his first All-Star appearance last week, he is under team control through the end of next season. He is currently 8-6 with a 2.38 ERA, 1.144 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.7 WAR across 19 starts in 2025.
The southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery early in 2023 and was exclusively used as a reliever upon his return to the mound in July 2024. But Bubic has proven himself more than capable of starting again, to the point that he carries more trade value than Lugo.
Related MLB Stories
- MARTE OFF IL: Starling Marte is set to return to the New York Mets' lineup on Tuesday after battling a bruised knee, leading to Jared Young losing his big league roster spot. CLICK HERE
- HISTORIC HR RACE: Between Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Eugenio Suárez and Kyle Schwarber, there are five sluggers on pace for at least 52 home runs this season. CLICK HERE
- OLIVER'S ALLEGIANCES: John Oliver, never one to pull punches on his HBO Show "Last Week Tonight," made it clear what kind of person moves to New York and becomes a Yankees fan. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.