Chicago Cubs Slugger Has High Praise For Paul Skenes, Makes Joke About Livvy Dunne

Seiya Suzuki on which MLB pitcher has impressed him the most:



“Paul Skenes. No doubt.”



Suzuki: He throws 102 and has a new pitch called a splinker.



Uehara: What’s with all the new pitch names? I threw a pitch just like that.



Suzuki: Well, his also has velocity.



