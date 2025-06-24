Chicago Cubs Linked To 2024 Cy Young Runner-Up On Trade Market
A rough stretch by the Kansas City Royals could wind up benefitting the Chicago Cubs' pursuit of their first playoff appearance since 2020.
The Royals lost two of three games over the weekend to the Padres, part of a 6-11 stretch since June 5. That's led to Kansas City dropping to 38-40 on the season, 10.5 games behind the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers and 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.
CBS Sports gives the Royals less than a 1% chance to win the division and just a 6.2% chance to reach the postseason. That means Kansas City could become sellers by the July 31 trade deadline.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan listed right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo as a potential trade candidate. He gave Lugo a 40% chance to be traded, and named the Cubs, Astros, Blue Jays, Padres and Dodgers as the best fits.
The Cubs have long been rumored to add starting pitching at this season's trade deadline. Shota Imanaga is set to make his first start since May 4 on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but the Cubs will be without starting pitcher Justin Steele for the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury.
Lugo would make a lot of sense for the Cubs. For starters, he's been one of the top pitchers in the American League going on three seasons. This year, he has a 2.93 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across his first 14 starts.
In 2024, he finished second in AL Cy Young voting, made the All-Star team, won a Gold Glove and finished 15th in AL MVP voting. That marked the best season of his career, posting a 3.00 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP with 181 strikeouts and 48 walks across 33 starts and 206.2 innings. He also had a 3.57 ERA in 146.1 innings during the 2023 season.
Lugo is owed $15 million this season, and he has a player option for $15 million going into the 2026 season, after which he's an unrestricted free agent. That's a team-friendly contract for someone who's had the best seasons of his career since 2023. And at the same time, it's not a long-term commitment for a 35-year-old pitcher.
The Cubs need to bolster their starting rotation, and Lugo would be a good fit.
- NEW DUO ON NORTHSIDE: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki have accomplished something before the All-Star break for the first time since Chicago Cubs legends Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo in 2016. CLICK HERE
- SCHWARBER REACHES MILESTONE: Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber ranks 11th among active MLB players with 307 home runs and won the 2016 World Series with the Chicago Cubs, but he's still hoping to play many more seasons after recently reaching 10 years of MLB service time. CLICK HERE
- IMANAGA BACK SOON: Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that injured starter Shota Imanaga will join the team in St. Louis and make his next start in the major leagues. CLICK HERE