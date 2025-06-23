New Chicago Cubs Duo Contending With Numbers By Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo in 2016
The power-hitting duo of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo became known as "Bryzzo," as they helped the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years back in 2016.
The two All-Stars typically batted next to each other in the lineup, with Bryant winning the NL MVP and Rizzo earning the Gold Glove award at first base. They even made a commercial for the "Bryzzo Souvenir Company," a nod to the 71 home runs they deposited into the stands.
Cubs fans may have to come up with a catchy nickname for their new, emerging duo. On Sunday, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki became the first Cubs duo since Bryant and Rizzo in 2016 to each hit 20-plus home runs before the All-Star break.
Suzuki hit two home runs on Sunday, bringing his total to 20 and just shy of Crow-Armstrong at 21, which ranks fourth in the National League. They have about three weeks to catch up to Bryant and Rizzo, who combined for 45 home runs before the 2016 All-Star Break.
Also like Bryant in 2016, Crow-Armstrong is one of the leading contenders for the NL MVP award, though he has tough competition against Shohei Ohtani. The 23-year-old center fielder is slashing .269/.307/.559 with 21 home runs, 61 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. That's good for 3.9 wins above replacement, tied for third in MLB behind Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge. Bryant was worth 7.5 wins above replacement in 2016, with Rizzo at 4.8.
After signing with the Cubs out of Japan in 2022, Suzuki is on pace to blow by his numbers from his first three seasons in Chicago. His 20 home runs are just shy of his career-high of 21 in 2024, and he needs just 10 more RBIs to match his mark of 74 in 2023. His batting average is actually a career-low .256 through 73 games, but his uptick in slugging percentage puts his OPS at a career-high .851.
The duo of Suzuki and Crow-Armstrong is a big reason why the Cubs are in first place in the NL Central at 46-31, eyeing a playoff run like the historic moments in 2016 with Bryant and Rizzo.
