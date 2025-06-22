Kyle Schwarber Reflects On Career After Reaching 10 Years Of MLB Service
Kyle Schwarber has checked a lot of boxes during his baseball career.
In 2013, he helped Indiana University reach the College World Series for the first time in program history. After being selected No. 4 overall in the 2014 MLB Draft, Schwarber and the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year World Series drought. He later made two All-Star appearances, won a Silver Slugger award and led the league National League in home runs.
On Friday, Schwarber reached 10 years of major league service time, something fewer than 10% of players have done in MLB history, according to the MLB Players Association. He made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Cubs, where he spent six seasons before playing for the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and now the Philadelphia Phillies.
The milestone gave Schwarber an opportunity to reflect on his accomplished career.
"It's pretty crazy. It feels like yesterday that you get drafted and make your debut and go win a World Series and be in another one," Schwarber said, per MLBPA. "Met a lot of great people along the way. The Jon Lester's, the Anthony Rizzo's, the [John] Lackey's, the Jon Jay's, the Jason Heyward's made me the baseball player I am today."
Schwarber, 32, ranks 11th among active MLB players with 307 home runs. He trails Andrew McCutchen by 20 home runs and Carlos Santana by 25, with Giancarlo Stanton atop the list at 429. Earlier this season, Schwarber became one of 162 players in MLB history to hit 300 home runs. With 93 more, he'd join an exclusive list of just 58 players in MLB history to hit 400 home runs.
Schwarber is on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career. Through 77 games, he has 23 home runs and 54 RBI while slashing .246/.378/.530. He led MLB with 46 home runs in 2022, and he's currently on pace to break his single-season career-high of 47 home runs in 2023.
"Hopefully there's many more years to go," Schwarber said, per MLBPA. "But when you reach those 10 years and you hear that cool stat of how many players have reached 10 years in major league history, it's really cool to be part of that group."
Related MLB stories
IMANAGA BACK SOON: Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that injured starter Shota Imanaga will join the team in St. Louis and make his next start in the major leagues. CLICK HERE
GIANTS ACE SHOVES AGAIN: Logan Webb has more starts of seven-plus innings than any MLB pitcher over the last three seasons. CLICK HERE
WOOD'S POWER: Nationals left fielder James Wood has 11 home runs at 110 mph or higher, tying Kyle Schwarber for the team's single-season record. CLICK HERE