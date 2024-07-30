Fastball

Chicago White Sox Keep Dismantling Core, Trade Eloy Jiménez to Baltimore Orioles

Eloy Jiménez became the latest once-promising Chicago White Sox slugger to get shipped out of town, with the Baltimore Orioles agreeing to take on his contract Tuesday.

Sam Connon

May 14, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (74) points after he hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
May 14, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (74) points after he hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago White Sox have traded outfielder Eloy Jiménez to the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday.

The deal was made just 15 minutes ahead of the 6 p.m. ET MLB Trade Deadline.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, left-handed pitcher Trey McGough was sent back to the White Sox to complete the trade. McGough, a 26-year-old minor league reliever, was not ranked among Baltimore's top 30 prospects.

Jiménez was batting .240 with a .642 OPS and a -0.7 WAR through 65 games with the White Sox this season, all of which are career-lows. The oft-injured star was sidelined with thigh and hamstring ailments earlier this season.

Since finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year race in 2019 and winning a Silver Slugger in 2020, Jiménez has appeared in just 54.5% of the White Sox's regular season games.

Jiménez, 27, could become a free agent this fall if the Orioles elect not to pick up his club option. He will either earn $16.5 million in 2025 and $18.5 million in 2026, or pick up a $3 million buyout.

The Orioles have used this deadline to load up on talent, reshaping their roster for a potential playoff push. They traded outfielder Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for reliever Seranthony Domínguez on Friday, then acquired starting pitcher Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays later that afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, they snagged starting pitcher Trevor Rogers in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

As for the White Sox, the last-place team in the entire league sent shortstop Paul DeJong to the Kansas City Royals earlier Tuesday. They also shipped closer Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers, plus starting pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham to the St. Louis Cardinals, in a three-team deal on Monday.

Still, the White Sox held onto their biggest trade chip in ace Garrett Crochet.

Click here for Fastball's live tracker of every MLB Trade Deadline deal.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News