Chicago White Sox Keep Dismantling Core, Trade Eloy Jiménez to Baltimore Orioles
The Chicago White Sox have traded outfielder Eloy Jiménez to the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday.
The deal was made just 15 minutes ahead of the 6 p.m. ET MLB Trade Deadline.
Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, left-handed pitcher Trey McGough was sent back to the White Sox to complete the trade. McGough, a 26-year-old minor league reliever, was not ranked among Baltimore's top 30 prospects.
Jiménez was batting .240 with a .642 OPS and a -0.7 WAR through 65 games with the White Sox this season, all of which are career-lows. The oft-injured star was sidelined with thigh and hamstring ailments earlier this season.
Since finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year race in 2019 and winning a Silver Slugger in 2020, Jiménez has appeared in just 54.5% of the White Sox's regular season games.
Jiménez, 27, could become a free agent this fall if the Orioles elect not to pick up his club option. He will either earn $16.5 million in 2025 and $18.5 million in 2026, or pick up a $3 million buyout.
The Orioles have used this deadline to load up on talent, reshaping their roster for a potential playoff push. They traded outfielder Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for reliever Seranthony Domínguez on Friday, then acquired starting pitcher Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays later that afternoon.
Earlier on Tuesday, they snagged starting pitcher Trevor Rogers in a trade with the Miami Marlins.
As for the White Sox, the last-place team in the entire league sent shortstop Paul DeJong to the Kansas City Royals earlier Tuesday. They also shipped closer Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers, plus starting pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham to the St. Louis Cardinals, in a three-team deal on Monday.
Still, the White Sox held onto their biggest trade chip in ace Garrett Crochet.
Click here for Fastball's live tracker of every MLB Trade Deadline deal.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.