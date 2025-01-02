Chicago White Sox No Longer in the Running For Free Agent Roki Sasaki, Per Report
Free agent Roki Sasaki is set to make his decision within the next few weeks, and it appears as if one team has been eliminated from the race to sign the Japanese pitcher.
According to a report from the Athletic's Jim Bowden on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Texas Rangers are the teams still "in on" Sasaki. The San Francisco Giants have been labeled a "maybe," while other teams could still get added to Sasaki's shortlist.
One club that Bowden believes is out on Sasaki, however, is the Chicago White Sox.
Soon after the White Sox traded Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox, general manager Chris Getz told reporters at the Winter Meetings that the team planned to put together a presentation for Sasaki and his agent. It remains to be seen whether or not Chicago ever got a sit-down meeting with Sasaki in Los Angeles.
Sasaki, 23, was officially posted to MLB free agency by his Nippon Professional Baseball team – the Chiba Lotte Marines – in December. The right-hander immediately became one of the top arms available on the open market, only he won't get paid like one.
Because he has yet to turn 25 years old, Sasaki is designated as an international amateur free agent and will be subject to bonus pool restrictions. That has placed a hard cap on what he will sign for, evening the playing field between the high-rollers and the small market clubs.
It seemed like that would give the White Sox an outside shot to snag Sasaki, but the opportunity seems to have passed them by.
Sasaki would make for a great ace in Chicago, now that Crochet has switched Sox. Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Dylan Cease were also moved over the past 18 months, giving the White Sox a rotation that is now led by fresh faces in Jonathan Cannon, Drew Thorpe, David Martin and Sean Burke. Rule 5 Draft pick Shane Smith is another contender to snag a rotation spot, as is recent trade addition Tyler Gilbert.
None of those options hold a candle to Sasaki's pedigree, considering the production he put forth overseas throughout his early 20s.
Over the course of his four-year NPB career, Sasaki posted a 29-15 record, 2.10 ERA, 0.894 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He also went 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.174 WHIP and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, winning a Gold Medal with Japan while showing off his 102 mile-per-hour fastball.
The 6-foot-4 righty was a two-time NPB All-Star, having pitched a perfect game and broken NPB's single-game strikeout record in 2022. While he dealt with shoulder soreness this past season, Sasaki still went 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 starts.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.