Chicago White Sox Offseason Signing Now Set to Miss 2-3 Weeks with Injury
New Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater is set to miss multiple weeks as he suffered an oblique injury at spring training.
Per White Sox insider Scott Merkin on social media:
Will Venable said Austin Slater is out from 2-3 weeks after having imaging on the strained left oblique. Hopeful for Opening Day but no certainty.
The 32-year-old Slater is an eight-year veteran of the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. He's most known for his work with San Francisco, where he spent parts of all eight seasons. Lifetime, Slater is a .252 hitter with 40 homers and 48 stolen bases. He hit a career-high 12 homers for the Giants back in 2021.
Known as a good hitter against lefties, Slater has a .271 split against Southpaws. He should give Venable, a first-year manager, some options in the White Sox lineup in terms of construction.
The Sox are coming off a season in which they went 41-121, setting the Modern Era record for losses. As a result, there's a lot of chances for playing time and for guys to earn second chances. Slater will fall into that category, hopefully playing well enough to earn a mid-season trade to a contender.
The White Sox have signed other players who fall into that boat, including outfielder Michael A. Taylor and starting pitcher Martin Perez.
The White Sox will continue Cactus League play for the next three weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels.
