Kansas City Royals Reportedly Tried to Make Multiple Big Moves This Offseason
The Kansas City Royals, fresh off getting to the American League Division Series in 2024, tried to take some big swings to better the roster this offseason.
Now, they did connect on one of those swings, swapping pitcher Brady Singer for former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India, but they tried to do more, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
The Royals made a push to try to acquire Starling Marte in winter, but could not find agreement with the Mets, who were interested in a reliever such as Hunter Harvey or Angel Zerpa while Kansas City wanted to give up a lesser arm.
But Kansas City has not totally extinguished this possibility. The Royals have wanted to obtain a veteran bat who can hit fifth in their lineup, and they were willing to expand payroll with a three-year offer to Anthony Santander, who instead signed with Toronto.
They also considered free agent Jurickson Profar (who went to Atlanta) and tried trading for the Angels’ Taylor Ward...
Marte has remained with the Mets, though his role in 2025 is unclear. Slated to make nearly $21 million this season, the Royals likely have no interest in taking on all of his money, but if the Mets were willing to take on some, perhaps something could still materialize.
The Angels have made a concerted effort to get better this offseason, bringing in Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen, Jorge Soler, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada, so they may not have had interest in moving off Ward.
Profar went to Atlanta, but it's unknown what the Royals commitment level or offer to him was.
The Royals finished second in the American League season last season. Bobby Witt Jr. finished second in the American League MVP voting.
