Chicago White Sox Set to Release Ken Griffey Jr. Bobblehead in 2025
The Chicago White Sox are coming off a dreadful 41-121 season in 2024. Not only did the White Sox finish last in the American League Central, they had the worst record in all of baseball, and they had the worst record in the Modern Era of baseball history.
And unfortunately, the White Sox don't offer up much hope in terms of things getting better in 2025. Chicago will likely earn a few more victories, and they have some nice prospects to watch as the season moves on, but the organizational rebuild will take years.
If you're going to be that tough to watch on the field, the least you can do is offer your fans another reason for coming to the ballpark, and the Sox appear to have done that through a dynamite promotional schedule in 2025.
Included in that promotional schedule are "Sunday Bobblehead Days," which feature some of your favorite players and team memories.
Per a release from the team:
- Charles Comiskey Bobblehead, presented by United, on Sunday, May 25 vs. Texas (first 7,500 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Ray Durham Bobblehead, presented by United, on Sunday, June 8 vs. Kansas City (first 7,500 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Luis Aparicio Bobblehead, presented by United, on Sunday, June 29 vs. San Francisco (first 7,500 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Buehrle, Garland, García & Contreras Bobblehead, presented by United, on Sunday, July 13 vs. Cleveland (first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Ozzie Guillén Bobblehead, presented by United, on Sunday, August 10 vs. Cleveland (first 7,500 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Ken Griffey Jr. Bobblehead, presented by United, on Sunday, August 24 vs. Minnesota (first 7,500 fans who enter the ballpark)
The Griffey Jr. bobblehead is a nice touch, as he's one of the most collectible players around.
A Hall of Famer, Griffey Jr. was a 13-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He won an MVP and finished with 630 career home runs. He spent just 41 games for the White Sox in 2008, hitting .260 with three homers and 18 RBI. He posted a .347 on-base percentage and helped the White Sox make the playoffs that season.
