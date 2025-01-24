Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Colson Montgomery Expected to Make MLB Debut in 2025
The stage has been set for the Chicago White Sox's shortstop of the future to take over in 2025.
Colson Montgomery was ranked as the No. 2 shortstop prospect in all of baseball entering 2024, only for the former first round pick to bat .214 with a .710 OPS across 130 games in Triple-A. As a result of that shaky showing in Charlotte, Montgomery was left off of MLB Pipeline's list of top 10 shortstop prospects earlier this week.
However, the White Sox sent Montgomery to the Arizona Fall League to close out the year. He proceeded to hit .313 with an 1.167 OPS in 11 games, getting his groove back before the offseason got underway.
With Spring Training right around the corner, White Sox general manager Chris Getz made it clear that he sees the soon-to-be 23-year-old contributing in the big leagues this season.
"He's going to get a lot of opportunity come Spring Training," Getz said, per MLB.com's Scott Merkin. "We expect to see Colson Montgomery playing shortstop for the White Sox at some point this year."
As it stands, Brooks Baldwin is projected to serve as Chicago's Opening Day shortstop. The 24-year-old made his big league debut in 2024 – just two years after he went in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft – and he wound up batting .211 with a .566 OPS and 0.0 WAR in 33 games.
Utility infielder Nick Maton is the favorite to back up Baldwin, despite being a non-roster invite to Spring Training.
That leaves the door open for Montgomery to make a quick jump into the White Sox's MLB lineup, if he shows out in the Cactus League or starts hot in Triple-A.
Position players will report to Chicago's Spring Training camp on Feb. 17. Opening Day is slated for March 27.
Related MLB Stories
INSIDER PROPOSES ROBERT DEAL: Trade rumors have long surrounded Luis Robert Jr., who could get flipped to the Cincinnati Reds. READ MORE
WHITE SOX LEFTY PROSPECTS HONORED: Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, the jewels of Chicago's farm system, were ranked as the top two left-handed pitching prospects in baseball. READ MORE
ANDERSON LANDS WITH ANGELS: Still trying to return to his White Sox stardom, shortstop Tim Anderson signed a minor league deal with the Angels. READ MORE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.