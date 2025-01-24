MLB Insider Calls For Chicago White Sox to Trade Luis Robert Jr. to National League Contender
Writing in The Athletic on Friday morning, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden called for the Chicago White Sox to trade outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the Cincinnati Reds prior to the beginning of spring training.
Bowden cited the Reds' need for an additional power bat and cited Robert Jr.'s needs for lineup protection, a change of scenery and his ability to rake inside the tiny Great American Ball Park.
Furthermore, Bowden said that the Reds are the perfect trade partner for the White Sox, who need an influx of talent everywhere.
The Reds certainly have enough young talent to trade for Robert. Six of their top 10 prospects are shortstops and/or third basemen, according to MLB Pipeline; dealing two of them along with a lower-level pitching prospect should get a deal done and would provide an instant boost to Chicago’s rebuild. Robert will make $15 million this year and is under team control for 2026 and 2027 at $20 million per year, which is less than what the Reds are paying starter/reliever Nick Martinez in 2025.
The White Sox are coming off the worst season in the Modern Era, as they went 41-121. They've torn the roster down to the studs over the last few seasons, and ramped it up this offseason by sending Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox.
They do have some notable pitching prospects knocking on the door and a new manager (Will Venable), so there are some reasons to be excited, but a Robert Jr. trade is probably the last (and best) way for them to infuse talent quickly.
In 2023, Robert Jr. was one of the best players in baseball, making the All-Star Game and hitting .264 with 38 homers and 80 RBI. He also stole 20 bases that year, finished 12th in American League MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger Award. He has also won a Gold Glove Award and is still just 27 years old.
