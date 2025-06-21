Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Goes Viral For Poor Baseball Skills
Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow went viral for all the wrong reasons on Saturday, proving that he was not meant to be a baseball player at an event for Fanatics.
Burrow stepped into the tunnel and couldn't the target at all, missing wide several times. He short-armed the ball like a quarterback, causing it to miss left each time.
Burrow, 28, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. A two-time Pro Bowler, Burrow is the all-time leader in completion percentage at 68.6 percent. He also led the league in passing yards last season at 4,918, as the Bengals missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Burrow also led the league in attempts and completions.
Heading into this upcoming season, the Bengals figure to be a strong contender in the AFC North, but they are in a tough division with the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even if they are able to advance to the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs are always looming as a threat in the AFC.
Luckily, Burrow won't have to throw any more baseballs for a while and can just focus on his real job. The Bengals will report to training camp in July and then will begin preseason play in August before opening up the regular season in early September.
Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the draft during the COVID 2020 season.
