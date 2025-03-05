Cincinnati Reds Infielder Matt McLain Putting Baseball World on Notice
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLaIn, returning from injury this season, is putting the baseball world on notice this spring.
In a recent article from ESPN, McLain was listed as one of the ten players turning heads in camps around the league.
It's easy to forget that McLain had a better rookie season in 2023 than his keystone partner,Elly De La Cruz. While De La Cruz developed into a star in 2024, McLain missed the entire season with shoulder and rib injuries. The 25-year-old is healthy now, and one evaluator this week said that by the end of the 2025 season, McLain and De La Cruz will be the best second base/shortstop combination in baseball.
That's certainly high praise for McLain and De La Cruz, and a tantalizing thought for Reds fans, who haven't seen their team make the playoffs since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The second base job is open for McLain after the Reds traded away Jonathan India in the offseason. They sent him to the Kansas City Royals in a deal for pitcher Brady Singer.
McLain was one of several exciting prospects to debut for the Reds during the 2023 season and he did not disappoint, hitting .290 over 365 at-bats. He also popped 16 homers and drove in 50 runs. McLain also stole 14 bases and posted a .357 on-base percentage.
McLain is a former first-round pick of the Reds in the 2021 draft out of UCLA.
The Reds will open up the regular season on March 27.
