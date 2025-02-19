Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Talks About Honoring Pete Rose in 2025 Season
The Cincinnati Reds will honor the legacy of franchise icon Pete Rose during the 2025 season by wearing a No. 14 commemorative patch on their uniforms.
Speaking with WCPO on Tuesday, new Reds manager Terry Francona said he will work to honor Rose as well.
Per Marshall Kramsky on social media:
The Reds will wear a "14" patch on their uniform this year in honor of the late Pete Rose. I asked Terry Francona about wearing the patch in honor of his former teammate and manager.
"I will wear that as proudly as you can."
Francona played for the Reds in 1987, who were managed by Rose. That team went 84-78 as Francona hit .227 in 102 games.
One of the greatest players to ever play the game, Rose spent 24 years in the big leagues with the Reds, Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies. He is Major League Baseball's all-time hit leader at 4,256 hits. He also leads baseball in games played, plate appearances and at-bats.
Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for the way in which he played the game, Rose was a lifetime .303 hitter who carried a .375 on-base percentage. All in all, he was a 17-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glover, an MVP, a World Series MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a three-time World Series champion and a three-time batting champion. He also won a Silver Slugger Award. He spent parts of six seasons as a manager for the Reds.
One of the most controversial figures in baseball history as well, he was famously banned from baseball for betting on the game. He has not been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a result of those transgressions. It remains unclear if he will ever get in.
