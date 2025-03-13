Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer Takes Step in Injury Recovery, Has Shot For Opening Day
Cincinnati Reds utility player Spencer Steer took a solid step forward in his injury recovery on Wednesday, taking swings in the batting cage.
He had a cortisone shot on his right shoulder on March 1. He reportedly played with shoulder discomfort most of last season as well.
According to reporting from MLB.com, Steer is feeling better and still thinks he has a chance at being ready for Opening Day (March 27).
With just over two weeks to go before Opening Day, it's getting easier to envision Steer beginning the season on the injured list. But he hasn't given up hope.
“I wouldn’t count it out yet, I really wouldn’t. But it’s getting close," said Steer, who has not resumed throwing.
Manager Terry Francona was non-committal to Opening Day, saying that he wants to make sure that Steer is healthy before he gets out on the field.
The 27-year-old Steer is a vital part of the Reds roster, playing all over the diamond defensively. Offensively, he hit .225 last season with 20 homers and 92 RBI. He also stole 25 bases, posting a .319 on-base percentage.
A three-year veteran of the Reds, he was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins back in 2019. The Reds acquired him in the trade that sent Tyler Mahle to Minnesota during the 2022 season.
The Reds are coming off a season in which they finished fourth in the National League Central, but with Francona at the helm, plus the growth of young players like Elly De La Cruz, Steer and Matt McLain, the expectations are much higher this year.
