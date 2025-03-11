Fastball

Max Scherzer Experiencing Injury Issues For Toronto Blue Jays as Opening Day Nears

With Opening Day just over two weeks away, Max Scherzer, one of the newest members of the Blue Jays, is experiencing a thumb issue that will cause him to miss his spring training start this week.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during spring training at TD Ballpark on March 2.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during spring training at TD Ballpark on March 2. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer will not make his regularly scheduled spring training start on Thursday because of a lingering thumb issue.

Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet had the following on social media:

Blue Jays are bumping Max Scherzer from his scheduled Thursday start due to a sore right thumb that developed after his last outing on Saturday

Manager John Schneider says club is "just being extra careful with him" and expects to know more about Scherzer's status in coming days

With Opening Day just two-plus weeks away, this certainly bears watching as Scherzer is set to join Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Bowden Francis in the team's starting rotation.

The 40-year-old Scherzer is a 17-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. He helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and was part of the Rangers team that captured the title in 2023.

Lifetime, he's 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA. He battled injury in 2024, making just nine starts, so the Blue Jays will hope he's healthier in 2025. He'll also provide veteran leadership throughout the clubhouse. A notoriously hard worker, he'll set a positive example for young players who come through the clubhouse.

Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner. He's struck out 3,407 batters in his career, which is second among current pitchers (Justin Verlander).

The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they finished last in the American League East.

Related MLB Stories

COLE OUT FOR SEASON: Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery for the Yankees, putting a big damper on their plans to reclaim the American League in 2025. CLICK HERE:

OPTIONS FOR METS? Could a pair of former Chicago White Sox catchers, both with All-Star resumes, end up in New York? CLICK HERE:

ALL ORANGE: The Orioles have released their all-orange uniforms, and will wear them for the first time in 15 years this season. CLICK HERE:

Follow Fastball on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News