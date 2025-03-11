Tickets For Shohei Ohtani's First Major League Game in Japan Are Now Going For $2,000
The start of the Major League Baseball season is just one week away, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will take the field in Tokyo, Japan for the two-game "Toyko Series."
And given the presence of two of baseball's most recognizable brands, as well as five homegrown Japanese players on the two rosters, it's a very expensive ticket to get for the baseball-crazed nation.
According to Front Office Sports, tickets on the resale market are approaching $2,000 for Game 1 of the series at $1,500 for Game 2. The first game marks the first major league game in Japan for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, who has won three MVP awards and helped lead Japan to a 2023 World Baseball Classic title. He also helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024, hitting 54 home runs and stealing 59 bases.
While Ohtani's presence is likely the biggest driver in interest, the Dodgers also have household Japanese names like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, who just came to the United States this season.
The Cubs also feature a prominent Japanese connection with Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki. Imanaga will pitch Game 1 vs. Yamamoto, likely also driving up the ticket price.
Per Front Office Sports:
MLB is also capitalizing on interest by streaming the game in over 150 movie theaters in Japan, as well as several other communal viewing locations in Tokyo. This effort helps address historic ticket demand that has driven starting prices on the ticket resale market to about $2,000 each for the first game, and about $1,500 for the second.
After the Tokyo Series, the two teams will return back to the United States for the domestic Opening Day on March 27.
