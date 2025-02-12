Fastball

Cincinnati Reds to Make Interesting Defensive Move with Slugger in Spring Training

As the Cincinnati Reds work to figure out their defensive alignment in a game of musical chairs, Christian Encarnacion-Strand will get a look at third base.

Brady Farkas

Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) sees a fly ball land in short right field for a hit in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park in 2024.
The Cincinnati Reds defensive alignments will be a game of musical chairs in spring training.

We know that Elly De La Cruz is entrenched at shortstop, but that's about all we know. Matt McLain could play second base or could end up in centerfield. Gavin Lux could play third base, second base but will also see time in left. Spencer Steer can play all over the diamond and Jeimer Candelario could play third base or first base.

And then there's Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who manager Terry Francona says will get some reps at third as well, per The Athletic.

Francona added that Christian Encarnacion-Strand came into camp in such great shape that he’d like to see him more at third base.

"CES," as he is known, has played 74 games the last two years. Only nine of those have come at third, with just four starts. He's started 51 career games at first base.

A burly slugger, Encarnacion-Strand hit 13 homers in 63 games during his rookie 2023 season. He hit just two last year in an injury-plagued year.

The Reds are coming off a season that saw them finish fourth in the National League Central, but with Francona in the fold, they feel more confident heading into 2025. Getting McLain and Encarnacion-Strand back healthy should go a long way, as should the acquisition of starting pitcher Brady Singer.

The Reds brought him in via a trade with the Kansas City Royals this offseason.

The Reds haven't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season.

