Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals were working on sending Nolan Arenado to the Houston Astros last December, until the All-Star third baseman stepped in and invoked his no-trade clause.
Seven months later, the exchange could be back on the table.
According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Arenado's name has come up in trade talks between the Astros and Cardinals. However, there is "no momentum toward a deal" as of Tuesday morning.
The Astros found their Alex Bregman replacement in Isaac Paredes shortly after Arenado turned them down, getting him back from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade. Paredes just suffered a hamstring injury, though, reopening the hole at third base.
Arenado, 34, would still have to approve any trade to Houston. But with the Astros leading the AL West and the Cardinals running fifth in the NL Wild Card race, he has a more clear picture to work off of this time around.
Through 94 games this season, Arenado is batting .235 with 10 home runs, 15 doubles, 43 RBIs, 43 runs, a .664 OPS and a 1.2 WAR. And while he hasn't won a Gold Glove since 2022, Arenado still boasts six defensive runs saved this year.
The eight-time All-Star carries a $32 million salary for 2025, although $5 million is being paid off by the Colorado Rockies. The same goes for his $27 million salary in 2026, which leads into his $15 million salary for 2027.
The trade deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.
