Colorado Rockies Catcher Drew Romo Named Potential NL Rookie of the Year Contender
Drew Romo didn't exactly take the big leagues by storm when he made his MLB debut in 2024, but he could still assert himself as one of baseball's top young catchers come 2025.
MLB.com’s Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo joined forces this week to predict each team’s top Rookie of the Year contender for 2025. Romo was their pick for the Rockies, mostly thanks to his solid showing in Triple-A this past summer.
Romo has made 89 appearances in Triple-A over the past two seasons, batting . 300 with 14 home runs, 20 doubles, 63 RBI and an .841 OPS in that time. And while he swiped just three bags in 2024, he racked up 41 stolen bases between 2021 and 2022.
The Rockies took Romo with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, and he became a top-100 prospect in baseball by the start of 2023. Even though the 23-year-old is no longer ranked that high by most outlets, he is still pegged as the No. 8 prospect in Colorado's farm system.
Romo was called up to the majors for the first time in August, right after the Rockies waived 2023 All-Star Game MVP Elías Díaz. He split time behind the plate with Jacob Stallings for the next few weeks, batting .176 with a .443 OPS, two defensive runs saved and -0.2 WAR across 16 games of action.
Although Hunter Goodman started to steal time at catcher in September, he is expected to spend more time in right field and at first base moving forward. That would leave Romo to share catcher responsibilities with the 32-year-old Stallings, who re-signed with the Rockies on a $2 million contract last week.
