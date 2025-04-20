Colorado Rockies Reportedly Have Next Manager in Mind if Bud Black is Done After 2025
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Colorado Rockies already have a replacement manager in mind should this be the final year of Bud Black's tenure.
The Rockies are out to a league-worst 3-16 record, even worse than the Chicago White Sox.
While Colorado Rockies hitting coach Hensley Meulens was the fall guy for their franchise-worst 3-15 start, fired and replaced by Clint Hurdle, manager Bud Black’s run could also be coming to an end after the season. Black has yet to decide whether he even wants to keep managing after this year, but if this indeed is his final year, his replacement is expected to be third-base coach Warren Schaeffer.
Black, 67, is in his ninth year with the Rockies, going 540-673 (.445) thus far. He made the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018 but hasn't even sniffed a winning record since then. The Rockies went 71-91 in 2019, 26-34 in 2020 (COVID-shortened season), 74-87 in 2021, 68-94 in 2022, 59-103 in 2023 and 61-101 in 2024.
Black previously spent parts of nine years as the manager of the San Diego Padres, never making the playoffs there. He had just two winning seasons (2007 and 2010). He was the pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angeles when they won the World Series in 2002.
The 40-year-old Schaeffler spent parts of six seasons in the minor leagues as a player, getting as high as Triple-A Colorado Springs (Rockies). He was a career .214 minor league hitter. He is the team's current third base coach and bench coach and also managed the organization's Triple-A affiliate for two years.
The Rockies will play the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
