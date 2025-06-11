Detroit Tigers Reportedly Looking For Very Specific Roster Help at Trade Deadline
According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers are seeking a right-handed bat at the trade deadline.
As referenced, Detroit has a ton of key lefties from Riley Greene to Kerry Carpenter, to Colt Keith, but they could stand to gain more versatility and flexibility.
At this point, it's unclear who exactly will be available, but Taylor Ward (Angels), Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles), Luis Robert Jr. (White Sox) and Eugenio Suarez (Diamondbacks) are all names that could be moved from possible-to-likely sellers. If the Seattle Mariners (33-33) continue to fall out of it, perhaps even Randy Arozarena could become available considering he's a free agent after 2026.
The Tigers are currently 44-24 and owners of the best record in the American League. They are seeking their first World Series title since 1984, and they just may have the ability to make it a reality. They have the best pitcher in the American League (Tarik Skubal) and a championship-winning manager in AJ Hinch.
They've won two straight after beating the Orioles on Tuesday and will play Baltimore again on Wednesday.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET as Casey Mize (DET) pitches against Zach Eflin (BAL). Mize, the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, has gone 6-1 with a 2.91 ERA thus far. Eflin, who could be moved at the deadline himself, has gone 5-2 with a 4.47 ERA. He recently helped the Orioles beat the Mariners last Thursday.
Baltimore enters play at 26-39 overall.