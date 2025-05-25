Fastball

New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge on Pace to Shatter Wild Single-Season Record

Aaron Judge is already up to 148 total bases through just 51 games in 2025, putting the New York Yankees superstar on pace to break Babe Ruth's total base record he set in 1921.

Sam Connon

Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
The deeper into the season he goes, the closer to history Aaron Judge gets.

The New York Yankees' star slugger went 1-for-4 against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, blasting a solo home run as his team notched a 13-1 victory. Judge has now gone yard in both games so far this road series.

Through 51 regular season contests in 2025, Judge is batting .395 with 18 home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, 46 RBIs, 49 runs, a 1.244 OPS and a 4.0 WAR.

As noted by MLB on Facebook, Judge is on pace for 470 total bases this year. The current single-season record stands at 457, which was set by Babe Ruth in 1921.

Aaron Judge is currently on pace to do something that no hitter has accomplished in MLB history 👀

That doesn't even include Judge's stolen bases, walks and hit-by-pitches, of which he has 39 combined thus far. Counting those, Judge is on pace for 594 true total bases, which would rank third all-time behind Ruth's 1921 campaign and Barry Bonds' 2001 season.

That puts the two-time AL MVP on track for even more individual hardware in 2025, and his accomplishments will surely help New York to continue racking up wins.

Judge and the Yankees will close out their series with the Rockies on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.

