Colorado Rockies Settle on Hunter Goodman as Opening Day Catcher
Hunter Goodman will start at catcher for the Colorado Rockies on Friday, per the team's official lineup card.
Goodman will bat sixth in the Opening Day showdown with the Tampa Bay Rays, right between first baseman Michael Toglia and right fielder Nick Martini. Veteran Jacob Stallings will serve as Goodman's backup behind the dish.
In 93 career MLB games, the 25-year-old utility man is a .192 hitter with a .642 OPS and -1.4 WAR. He has been even less productive against right-handed pitchers – like Tampa Bay's starter, Ryan Pepiot – batting .182 with a .594 OPS.
Goodman became more of a full-time catcher this spring, though, all while he hit .444 with 10 extra-base hits and a 1.322 OPS across 19 Cactus League contests. That helped him overtake top prospect Drew Romo in a critical position battle a few weeks back, resulting in Romo getting sent down to Triple-A.
Here is the Rockies' full lineup for their season-opener against the Rays:
1. Brenton Doyle, CF
2. Ezequiel Tovar, SS
3. Ryan McMahon, 3B
4. Kris Bryant, DH
5. Michael Toglia, 1B
6. Hunter Goodman, C
7. Nick Martini, RF
8. Kyle Farmer, 2B
9. Jordan Beck, LF
SP: Kyle Freeland, LHP
First pitch from Steinbrenner Field is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
