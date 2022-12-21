Could Chicago White Sox Bring Back Nick Madrigal in Trade with Cubs?

As the Chicago White Sox fill out their roster for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, they might have a chance to trade for a player that just two years ago appeared to be a key building block for their future. Nick Madrigal could soon be traded by the Chicago Cubs after the club signed Dansby Swanson. Could the White Sox be in the mix for Madrigal?

After agreeing to terms with free agent Dansby Swanson on a seven-year, $177 million contract, the Chicago Cubs are expected to move Nico Hoerner over to second base, which could leave 25-year-old Nick Madrigal without a position.

Unless the Cubs have plans to move Hoerner or Madrigal to third base or first base, Madrigal could soon be on his way out of Chicago.

The Cubs acquired Madrigal and Codi Heuer from the White Sox a year and a half ago for relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel.

At the same time, the White Sox are in need of a second baseman.

Is it far-fetched to think that White Sox executive Rick Hahn could pursue Madrigal once again, just over four years after he made the second baseman the fourth overall pick of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft out of Oregon State? Not really.

The Cubs and White Sox have made a fair share of deals with one another over the years. If Hahn still values and believes in Madrigal, he might be able to acquire the second baseman at his lowest trade value of his career.

Madrigal is coming off a forgettable, injury-riddled 2022 where he slashed just .249/.305/.588 with zero home runs and seven RBI in 59 games.

After coming back from the Injured List in early August, Madrigal put together a very impressive four-week stretch in which he slashed .317/.385/.738.

Madrigal has played just 142 games in his young career, batting .289. He's 25 years-old and is under club control for the next four seasons.

As for what it might cost the Sox to re-acquire the middle infielder? Well, I imagine he carries less trade value now than he did a year and a half ago. He could be a great buy-low option.

At time of publication, there were no new reports on the Cubs shopping Madrigal, but those conversations could heat up as the free agent market dries up.

