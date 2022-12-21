Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans

Days after agreeing to terms on a seven-year, $177 million contract, All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson posted a highlight reel and farewell message to Atlanta Braves fans.

Swanson played his first seven Major League seasons with the Braves. The club acquired him as a prospect in a trade for Shelby Miller following the 2015 Major League Baseball season.

Swanson captioned the post, "Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me. The last 6+ years have been truly remarkable. We went from a rebuild to 5 straight division titles, including a World Series championship. In the past 6 years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to a now married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love that y’all have shown me each of the past 6 years. I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country."

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.