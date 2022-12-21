Skip to main content

Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans

Newly acquired Chicago Cubs shortstop and All-Star Dansby Swanson posted a farewell message for Atlanta Braves fans Tuesday. Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs earlier this week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Days after agreeing to terms on a seven-year, $177 million contract, All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson posted a highlight reel and farewell message to Atlanta Braves fans.

Swanson played his first seven Major League seasons with the Braves. The club acquired him as a prospect in a trade for Shelby Miller following the 2015 Major League Baseball season.

Swanson captioned the post, "Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me. The last 6+ years have been truly remarkable. We went from a rebuild to 5 straight division titles, including a World Series championship. In the past 6 years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to a now married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love that y’all have shown me each of the past 6 years. I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country."

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19222059_168388303_lowres
News

Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19095394_168388303_lowres (1)
News

REPORT: Carlos Correa Signs 12-Year Contract with New York Mets

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19202526_168388303_lowres
News

New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19646755_168388303_lowres
News

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Rocks Phillies Hoodie at Press Conference

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19223616_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19284487_168388303_lowres
News

Padres Have Received Calls on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18554310_168388303_lowres (1)
News

MLB Hot Stove: Rays, Blue Jays Made Push to Sign Michael Brantley

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19146839_168388303_lowres
News

Kansas City Royals' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jordan Lyles

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19287988_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Matt Carpenter

By Jack Vita