Could Medical Concern Jeopardize Carlos Correa's $325 Million Contract?

According to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, the San Francisco Giants postponed an introductory press conference announcing the signing of free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, after a medical concern arose from Correa's physical.
The Giants have yet to announce the specifics of Correa's reported 13-year, $350 million contract. The contract was reported on over a week ago.

Correa was originally scheduled to face the media Tuesday, but the results of the physical allegedly postponed the news conference.

Correa has been placed on the Injured List seven different times during his eight-year career, and has only played in 111 or more games in a season three times.

Once source said that the 13-year, $350 million contract was subject to a successful physical. If that is in fact the case, it will be very interesting to see how this story develops.

Earlier this winter, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Major League executives were concerned about Correa's lower back.

