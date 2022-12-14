San Francisco Giants Sign Carlos Correa to 13-Year, $350 Million Contract

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. Correa previously played for the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins.

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Correa's deal will pay him through his age-40 season.

After playing the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros, Correa signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins last winter. Correa opted out after year one, making him a free agent once again this winter.

After speaking with a number of teams, it was the San Francisco Giants that won the Correa sweepstakes.

The Giants previously pursued Aaron Judge, but were unable to reach an agreement with the reigning American League MVP, who chose to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year deal. The club had pursued a number of big ticket free agents in recent years, attempting to sign Bryce Harper upon the conclusion of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

The Giants finally get their guy, giving Correa the fourth-largest contract in MLB history.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.