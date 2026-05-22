Craig Kimbrel Could Help 4 Bullpens Right Now After Mets DFA

The New York Mets made an intriguing move on Friday and announced that the club is promoting their No. 2 prospect, Jonah Tong.

To make room on the roster, the Mets announced that nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel has been designated for assignment.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/3pXn208WTT — New York Mets (@Mets) May 22, 2026

Kimbrel arguably is a future Hall of Famer. He's a 17-year big league veteran and has the fifth-most saves all-time with 440. He showed early on this season that he can still be effective, although his overall season ERA doesn't tell that story. Right now, Kimbrel has a 6.00 ERA in 14 total appearances. But that number is a little skewed. He has 10 scoreless outings under his belt this season. But when he has given up runs, they've come in bunches, for the most part. He gave up four runs on May 7, three runs on April 23, and two runs on May 20.

While this is the case, Kimbrel is someone who can still help a team out.

Here are four teams that should place a waiver claim on him now that he's been designated for assignment.

Cincinnati Reds

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of Cincinnati Reds hat and glove in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Reds have a lot of talent, but are 27th in the league right now with a 4.98 bullpen ERA. If the Reds want to make a run this season, they need to find a way to fix that. Kimbrel is one of the best relievers in big league history. He would give them a boost.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen is better than expected right now, despite losing Edwin Díaz. But the Dodgers aren't afraid of a surplus. Kimbrel would be a perfect target to have down in the minors, if he clears waivers and then is signed to a minor league deal. He was a member of the Dodgers in 2022 and had a 3.75 ERA that season in 63 games.

Tampa Bay Rays

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A detailed view of the Tampa Bay Rays hat at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Rays are the best team in the American League, but they have the 19th-ranked bullpen ERA at 4.33. If there was a team out there that could find a way to maximize Kimbrel, it would be the Rays, without a doubt.

Philadelphia Phillies

May 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kimbrel was an All-Star back in 2023 as a member of the Phillies. That year, he had a 3.26 ERA in 71 total appearances. The Phillies' bullpen is ranked at No. 16 right now with a 4.04 ERA. Kimbrel certainly could help.