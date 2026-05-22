Craig Kimbrel Could Help 4 Bullpens Right Now After Mets DFA
The New York Mets made an intriguing move on Friday and announced that the club is promoting their No. 2 prospect, Jonah Tong.
To make room on the roster, the Mets announced that nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel has been designated for assignment.
Kimbrel arguably is a future Hall of Famer. He's a 17-year big league veteran and has the fifth-most saves all-time with 440. He showed early on this season that he can still be effective, although his overall season ERA doesn't tell that story. Right now, Kimbrel has a 6.00 ERA in 14 total appearances. But that number is a little skewed. He has 10 scoreless outings under his belt this season. But when he has given up runs, they've come in bunches, for the most part. He gave up four runs on May 7, three runs on April 23, and two runs on May 20.
While this is the case, Kimbrel is someone who can still help a team out.
Here are four teams that should place a waiver claim on him now that he's been designated for assignment.
Cincinnati Reds
The Reds have a lot of talent, but are 27th in the league right now with a 4.98 bullpen ERA. If the Reds want to make a run this season, they need to find a way to fix that. Kimbrel is one of the best relievers in big league history. He would give them a boost.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen is better than expected right now, despite losing Edwin Díaz. But the Dodgers aren't afraid of a surplus. Kimbrel would be a perfect target to have down in the minors, if he clears waivers and then is signed to a minor league deal. He was a member of the Dodgers in 2022 and had a 3.75 ERA that season in 63 games.
Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays are the best team in the American League, but they have the 19th-ranked bullpen ERA at 4.33. If there was a team out there that could find a way to maximize Kimbrel, it would be the Rays, without a doubt.
Philadelphia Phillies
Kimbrel was an All-Star back in 2023 as a member of the Phillies. That year, he had a 3.26 ERA in 71 total appearances. The Phillies' bullpen is ranked at No. 16 right now with a 4.04 ERA. Kimbrel certainly could help.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com