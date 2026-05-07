Cubs’ Options to Replace Matthew Boyd After Bizarre Knee Injury
The Chicago Cubs have been great in the standings so far this season, but they haven't been able to catch a break in the starting rotation.
Both Cade Horton and Justin Steele are on the 60-Day Injured List. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that Matthew Boyd is set to undergo surgery due to a left meniscus injury that he suffered while sitting down to play with his kids and that his timetable to return is unknown.
"Cubs P Matthew Boyd to have surgery after a left meniscus injury, per Craig Counsell. Timetable unknown right now," Rogers wrote. "Injury happened sitting down to play with his kids."
Boyd is on the 15-Day Injured List after making five starts for Chicago on the season so far. Overall, he has a 6.00 ERA in 24 innings pitched. Last season, Boyd was an All-Star for the Cubs and logged a 3.21 ERA in 31 starts across 179 2/3 innings pitched.
With Boyd joining the growing list of Cubs hurlers on the shelf, who could replace him? Here are four options.
Nestor Cortes
Cortes is available in free agency right now after making just eight starts in 2025. He had a 6.29 ERA overall with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. The year before, he had a 3.77 ERA in 31 total outings with the New York Yankees in 2024. He earned an All-Star nod back in 2022 as a member of the Yankees.
Marcus Stroman
Stroman is another free agent out there for the taking. He is a two-time All-Star with his last All-Star nod coming in 2023 as a member of the Cubs. That season, he had a 3.95 ERA in 27 total appearances with Chicago. He made just nine appearances with the New York Yankees in 2025 and hasn't landed with a team since.
Luis Severino
There was chatter about the possibility of Severino being moved this past offseason, but the Athletics opted against making a move of that nature. If the Athletics are willing to talk and Boyd misses significant time, Severino would be a very solid trade candidate to consider.
Kodai Senga
This is a bit bold. Senga is currently on the Injured List, but he did play catch on Wednesday. He struggled before being placed on the Injured List with a 9.00 ERA in five starts. He has never finished a season in which he made more than one start with an ERA above 3.02. Last season, he had a 3.02 ERA in 22 starts. In 2023, he had a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts. He only made one start in 2024. If the Mets are willing to listen, the Cubs should call.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com