Cubs’ Options to Replace Matthew Boyd After Bizarre Knee Injury

The Chicago Cubs have been great in the standings so far this season, but they haven't been able to catch a break in the starting rotation.

Both Cade Horton and Justin Steele are on the 60-Day Injured List. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that Matthew Boyd is set to undergo surgery due to a left meniscus injury that he suffered while sitting down to play with his kids and that his timetable to return is unknown.

"Cubs P Matthew Boyd to have surgery after a left meniscus injury, per Craig Counsell. Timetable unknown right now," Rogers wrote. "Injury happened sitting down to play with his kids."

Boyd is on the 15-Day Injured List after making five starts for Chicago on the season so far. Overall, he has a 6.00 ERA in 24 innings pitched. Last season, Boyd was an All-Star for the Cubs and logged a 3.21 ERA in 31 starts across 179 2/3 innings pitched.

With Boyd joining the growing list of Cubs hurlers on the shelf, who could replace him? Here are four options.

Nestor Cortes

Aug 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Cortes is available in free agency right now after making just eight starts in 2025. He had a 6.29 ERA overall with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. The year before, he had a 3.77 ERA in 31 total outings with the New York Yankees in 2024. He earned an All-Star nod back in 2022 as a member of the Yankees.

Marcus Stroman

Jul 26, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) reacts after walking Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas (not pictured) with the bases loaded to surrender a run during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Stroman is another free agent out there for the taking. He is a two-time All-Star with his last All-Star nod coming in 2023 as a member of the Cubs. That season, he had a 3.95 ERA in 27 total appearances with Chicago. He made just nine appearances with the New York Yankees in 2025 and hasn't landed with a team since.

Luis Severino

Apr 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) follows through on a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

There was chatter about the possibility of Severino being moved this past offseason, but the Athletics opted against making a move of that nature. If the Athletics are willing to talk and Boyd misses significant time, Severino would be a very solid trade candidate to consider.

Kodai Senga

Apr 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This is a bit bold. Senga is currently on the Injured List, but he did play catch on Wednesday. He struggled before being placed on the Injured List with a 9.00 ERA in five starts. He has never finished a season in which he made more than one start with an ERA above 3.02. Last season, he had a 3.02 ERA in 22 starts. In 2023, he had a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts. He only made one start in 2024. If the Mets are willing to listen, the Cubs should call.