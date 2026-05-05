Athletics–Braves Deal Keeps MLB’s Early Trade Market Rolling

Another under-the-rader trade has been swung around Major League Baseball.

On Monday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Athletics are acquiring former Atlanta Braves catcher Jonah Heim in exchange for cash considerations.

"The Athletics acquire catcher Jonah Heim from Atlanta for cash considerations," Nightengale reported.

Atlanta designated Heim for assignment on Monday after reinstating catcher Sean Murphy from the Injured List. Heim is a former All-Star who has already spent a season with the Athletics in the past. Heim made his big league debut with the Athletics back in 2020 and appeared in 13 games. Then, he spent the next five seasons with the Texas Rangers and was an All-Star in 2023. That year, he slashed .258/.317/.438 with 18 homers, 95 RBIs, and won a Gold Glove Award. He joined the Braves ahead of the 2026 season and played in 12 games with the organization before the trade on Monday.

The Athletics And Braves Swung A Quiet Deal On Monday

May 3, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Jonah Heim (20) during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

We've seen a handful of small trades get done around the league already in 2026. On top of the Heim deal, a few other deals we've seen are the Seattle Mariners sending Casey Legumina to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Chicago Cubs acquired Nicky Lopez from the Colorado Rockies, the New York Yankees acquired Wilmy Sanchez from the Houston Astros, and the Chicago White Sox got Jordan Rich from the Toronto Blue Jays, among other moves.

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski shared in April that he had already had trade talks earlier than at any other point in his season. While there hasn't been a blockbuster deal yet this season, it has been clear that teams around the league are looking for ways to improve. The Athletics had a day off on Monday and are 18-16 on the season so far and are in first place in the American League West.

The Athletics already have one of the best catchers in the game in Shea Langeliers. He entered the day on Monday slashing .336/.390/.627 with 10 homers, 18 RBIs and a league-leading 45 base hits. Now, the club is bringing a former All-Star back to the organization as a depth upgrade. This is just the beginning. It's just May 4, as of writing. We're going to see plenty of deals over the next few months. Hopefully, these early deals are a sign of an active trade deadline to come.