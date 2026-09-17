4 Most Overrated MLB Teams in Playoff Picture, Including Cubs

It's going to be a wild few weeks across Major League Baseball. That's for sure.

The regular season will come to a close on Sep. 27 and then the majority of teams around the league will go off and prepare for the 2027 season. 12 teams will advance to the postseason with six coming from both the American League and the National League. As of writing, the six teams from the American League that would make the postseason would be the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox. The six teams from the National League that would make the playoffs would be the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres.

Of these 12 teams, arguably the top contenders in the American League are the Yankees and the Red Sox. In the National League, the top contenders arguably are the Brewers and the Dodgers. What about the other end of the spectrum? Here are four teams that are arguably overrated heading into the postseason.

No. 4: Chicago White Sox

Sep 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox are going to be very good at some point. There is so much young talent on this roster right now, including young slugger Munetaka Murakami. This club arguably is a year away from being a serious contender, though. A year from now, the White Sox have the talent to not be on this list. But right now, it's hard to imagine a deep run.

No. 3: Tampa Bay Rays

Sep 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) steals second base against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays have the best record in the American League. Tampa Bay doesn't have power, which is important in the postseason. The Brewers don't have a lot of power, but they have the second-best ERA in the league at 3.56. The Rays have the seventh-best ERA in baseball at 3.75. Plus, Freddy Peralta, who was the Rays' biggest trade deadline addition, has been up and down since the deadline.

No. 2: Houston Astros

Sep 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) looks on after scoring a run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball in recent memory. But just not this year. Houston is likely going to be in the postseason, but it doesn't have the pitching to make a ru.

No. 1: Chicago Cubs

Sep 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) points after he hit a two run home run during the fourth inning against then Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs have one of the best offenses in baseball and the likely National League Most Valuable Player in Pete Crow-Armstrong. But the Cubs' pitching arguably isn't enough to make a real run. Plus, Chicago will likely have to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card round. That's a tough matchup, to say the least.