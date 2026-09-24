First White Sox Playoff Berth Since 2021 is Cause for Celebration
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Forget all of the issues with the pitching staff. Forget everything that's happened with Luis Castillo. Forget that the White Sox didn't move back into first place in the AL Central after winning the series finale over the Kansas City Royals.
None of that matters right now.
What matters is that, against all odds, the Sox are going back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Five years might not seem like a long time, but for everything this fan base has gone through since then, it feels like a lot more time has passed.
White Sox Return to Playoffs After Long Road
Fresh off a division title, the White Sox slipped to .500 in 2022 and lost at least 100 games in each of the subsequent three seasons. The franchise hit rock bottom in 2024 with 121 losses, the most for any team in MLB's modern era. The future outlook was as hopeless as hopeless could be.
While it seemed unlikely that a fourth consecutive 100-loss season was coming during spring training, a 6-13 start caused everyone to question whether that would happen after all. Maybe there just wasn't enough talent to avoid more embarrassment.
And yet, everything suddenly seemed to click all at once. A lot of the players who were expected to contribute suddenly did just that. A starting outfield of rookies who weren't on anyone's radar when Opening Day hit complemented an infield that could hit well.
Though May was the only month in which the Sox truly looked dominant, they have held up enough since then to be perhaps the best young team in baseball. An unlikely division title remains a possibility after they held first place for more than two months, and they hold the tiebreaker in that race.
After 2024, many Sox fans vowed that they would greatly appreciate the next time their team reached the postseason because it would reflect just how far they had climbed back from that nadir. Even the most optimistic Sox fan couldn't have predicted that this moment would arrive again so quickly, which is why the fan base will remember this season long after it becomes a distant memory.
There's no telling where the team that came into this season playing with house money will be when it plays its last game. But there's plenty to tell about all the moments that have made the season so special. Hopefully, there will be a few more when it's over, and this playoff clincher certainly is one.
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After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89