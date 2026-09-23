Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Hunter Goodman, Gunnar Henderson, Yankees Star)

Playoff spots are still up for grabs in Major League Baseball with less than a week to go in the regular season, meaning plenty of teams have their stars in the lineup for a loaded 16-game slate on Wednesday.

For the second day in a row, we have a doubleheader, this time with the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays facing off with their AL wild card hopes hanging by a thread. I’m targeting Orioles star Gunnar Henderson in Game 1 of this doubleheader, as he’s really come on as of late after a largely disappointing 2026 season.

Henderson isn’t the only player to consider, as there’s even a prop set at north of 5/1 odds that I l like on Wednesday night.

Betting on home run props isn’t easy – after all the best players are going deep around 30 to 40 times per season – but they are exciting to bet and can offer some decent payouts if you’re able to pick on correctly.

I view them as a fun way to stay involved in the action during the long MLB season.

So, let’s take a look at the three players I’m eyeing on Wednesday, along with the latest odds from the best betting sites .

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+287)

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman has 39 home runs in the 2026 season, posting an .834 OPS in the process.

An All-Star in 2026, Goodman has been one of the lone bright spots for a Rockies team that remains in the bottom of the standings in the NL West.

On Wednesday, he takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly, who has given up 28 home runs in as many outings this season, posting a 5.00 ERA.

The D-Backs are barely alive in the NL wild card race, but I expect them to have a bit of a quick hook with Kelly if he struggles early on Wednesday. Still, Goodman is worth a look in this market, especially since he’s already homered off of Kelly in his career (15 at-bats).

The Rockies catcher has been slumping a bit as of late, homering just twice over his last 21 games and hitting .200 over that stretch. Still, he has 28 homers against right-handed pitching and hasn’t hit for a crazy average all season long.

I think he’s worth a look in this NL West showdown tonight.

Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+466)

Henderson has 24 home runs in the 2026 season, posting just a .224 batting average and a .718 OPS. He’s taken a bit of a step back at the dish, but the one-time All-Star has been hot over the final month of the regular season.

The O’s shortstop has two home runs in his last 10 games, hitting. 342 with a 1.024 OPS during that stretch. On top of that, Henderson is hitting .350 with three extra-base hits in his last five games.

On Wednesday, he takes on Toronto Blue Jays veteran Max Scherzer, who has a 6.07 ERA and has allowed 14 home runs in 16 appearances this season.

Henderson has some strong numbers against Scherzer in his career, going 4-for-10 with a double and a .955 OPS. He hasn’t homered against the former Cy Young winner, but Scherzer has clearly been prone to the long ball in 2026.

At +466, Henderson is a pretty solid value in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+553)

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger homered in Game 1 of the team’s doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, and he could have another big game on Wednesday night against left-hander Ian Seymour.

Bellinger is 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and a 2.000 OPS against Seymour in his career, and the star outfielder has been red hot since coming off the injured list earlier in the summer.

Over his last 26 games (25 starts), Bellinger is hitting .305 with five home runs and an .810 OPS. All five of those homers have come in the last 13 games, and the Yankees star is now up to 17 long balls in the 2026 season.

Seymour has struggled to limit home runs, allowing 25 in 127.1 innings of work in 2026. He’s worked as both a reliever and a starter, but the lefty has given up a homer in seven straight outings, allowing 12 homers during that stretch.

Bellinger is an awesome value at +553 in Game 3 of this four-game set.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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