Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Close to Landing On List Every Star Wishes

When the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season comes to a close, it is extremely likely that Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs will be named the National League Most Valuable Player.

At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion. The only guy in the National League who had something to say about the award race was Shohei Ohtani, but he's on the Injured List and hasn't pitched since July 3. Crow-Armstrong has been the best overall player in baseball this year and he deserves the award. Plus, with about a week left in the 2026 season, he could add some history to his season. There are six players in big league history with a 40-40 season under their belt (40 homers and 40 stolen bases). With two more steals, Crow-Armstrong will join the group, as shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

What A Season From Pete Crow-Armstrong

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) high fives teammates after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There were only four players in baseball history who hit 40 homers and stole 40 bases in a season before 2023: Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano," Nightengale wrote. "Now, since MLB implemented rules limiting pickoffs with bigger bases, it may happen for the third time in four seasons if Pete Crow-Armstrong steals [two] bases in the final week, joining Ronald Acuña Jr. (2023) and Shohei Ohtani (2024)."

If you can etch your name on a list in Major League Baseball history with Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Shohei Ohtani, that's something that every player would want. You're talking about a few of the very best players in Major League Baseball history. While Bonds, Canseco and Rodriguez aren't in the Hall of Fame, these are MVPs and legends we're talking about. Soriano was a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner throughout his career. Acuña and Ohtani are two MVPs who are still among the elite of the elite.

Crow-Armstrong can join this group by just recording two more steals. So far this season, he's slashing .280/.371/.578 with a .949 OPS, 45 homers, 107 RBIs, 38 stolen bases, 30 doubles, eight triples and 118 runs scored.

The 24-year-old also is among the game's best overall defensive players in baseball. We're witnessing a truly special season from the young slugger and some history could be on the way. Now, he just needs two more steals to get his name in the record books.