The White Sox May Have What It Takes to Rise From the Cellar to the Playoffs

In less than two months, the White Sox will make a decision on which player to take with the first pick in this year’s MLB draft. By that point, they might also find themselves in a position that’s felt like an unreachable mirage for the better part of this decade: first place.

With the record-breaking embarrassment of 2024’s 121 losses still fresh in the minds of Chicagoans, the ‘26 White Sox have not just crawled their way out of baseball’s basement, but they’ve soared through MLB’s lower tier and squarely into the thick of the playoff race. Entering play Thursday, they are one of five American League teams with a winning record, are two games clear of a postseason bid and just three games out of first place in the AL Central.

While it might feel a bit premature to be clocking the standings this closely, it’s not too early to take stock of how far the White Sox have come. Following a three-year run from 2023–25 in which Chicago lost 324 games, a rebuild back to relevancy seemed like a gargantuan task. Instead, the White Sox not only look like a real threat to crash the postseason party this year, but they seem to have laid a sound groundwork that should support a competitive roster for the near future.

The path to rock bottom

What made the White Sox’ fall from grace so stunning was that it happened so quickly. Following a streak of seven consecutive seasons with a losing record, Chicago seemed to have built a sustainable contender with back-to-back playoff appearances in 2020 and ’21. That work came from a front office led by longtime executives Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, who built a core of players that included Tim Anderson, José Abreu, Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Luis Robert Jr., Dylan Cease, Carlos Rodón, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Liam Hendriks.

That group led Chicago to 93 wins and an AL Central title in 2021, and, though not generally the most youthful group, appeared to have some prime years left that would keep the team in contention for at least a few more bites at the playoff apple. Most of the players mentioned above were under team control for at least two more seasons beyond ’21.

Instead, the cracks in the foundation began to spring leaks quickly. The veteran core didn’t age gracefully, and the younger players behind them—names like Moncada, Eloy Jiménez, Andrew Vaughn, Jake Burger and Michael Kopech—weren’t able to step up and consistently fulfill everyday roles. Then-manager Tony La Russa retired following the 2022 season in which Chicago went 81–81. Williams and Hahn were fired the following August, amid a season in which the team finished 61–101.

Then, the rock bottom of 2024 happened.

Former White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. came to symbolize his team's failed potential during his final years with the club. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Small victories

While 2024 offered very little in the way of silver linings, the year that followed offered small but tangible signs that better days were ahead.

A young core of players, some of whom were acquired by the previous regime, started showing up on the big-league roster. Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Grant Taylor all made their debuts in 2025 and largely succeeded as rookies. Miguel Vargas, acquired in a deadline trade from the Dodgers in ’24, emerged as a viable everyday player. None of them produced enough to prevent Chicago from another 101-loss season, but all showed their potential and are now key contributors in this year’s surge.

While Hahn and Williams drafted Montgomery and pitchers Taylor, Sean Burke and Noah Schultz, current general manager Chris Getz has overseen much of the work that has gotten Chicago its new core. He traded for Vargas as part of the return for Kopech, got Meidroth and promising young catcher Kyle Teel (currently on the injured list) in the Garrett Crochet trade and drafted current starting left fielder Sam Antonacci, who debuted on April 15, in the fifth round in 2024.

All of those players are now key contributors to this year’s team. Montgomery has followed up his 21-homer, 71-game rookie season with much of the same this year, as his 13 home runs lead all shortstops. Vargas’s control of the strike zone and surprising base running skills have elevated him into one of the game’s best third basemen , while Taylor has been nearly unhittable this season and could develop into either a starter or a future closer.

While 2025 provided mere glimpses that these players would soon be the building blocks of a playoff-caliber roster, the wheels were in motion for what we’re seeing now. All that was missing was a wrecking ball to get construction moving in a big way.

White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (left) jokes with third baseman Miguel Vargas in the dugout. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Taking a big swing

That it’s taken this long for Munetaka Murakami’s name to come up is the definition of burying the lede, but the Japanese rookie who’s making teams look foolish for passing on him this winter is striking fear into opposing pitchers on a near nightly basis.

One of the most high-profile free agents in this year’s class , many projected Murakami to land a nine-figure deal after showcasing his elite power overseas. But concerns about his ability to make consistent contact or play adequate defense cooled his market significantly, to the point where Chicago was able to land him on a relatively modest two-year, $34 million deal. And while he’s posted a 32.9% strikeout rate that stands as the sixth-highest among qualified hitters, he’s more than made up for it with his power output. His 17 home runs trail only Kyle Schwarber, while his .317 ISO ranks sixth and his 18.8% walk rate is fourth.

While the $34 million it took to sign Murakami is by no means a massive commitment in MLB free agency terms, it was exactly the type of shrewd gamble a team in Chicago’s position should take. The rest of the league’s unwillingness to top that offer illustrates how risky Murakami’s profile was, but the upside far outweighs the downside for a team like the White Sox. While it’s possible that Murakami’s offensive approach will yield a wide range of results, it’s already clear this is a gamble that’s paid off.

The path to the playoffs

In an American League that looks as wide open as it’s been in years , it’s foolish to discount the White Sox as merely the beneficiaries of a hot start. Their negative run differential indicates that they’re likely a .500 team at best, though that might be good enough to sneak into the playoff field.

FanGraphs gave the White Sox a 1.0% chance at making the playoffs on Opening Day. So far, that number has climbed only to 14.6% , which stands as the third-lowest in the American League ahead of just the Astros (10.6%) and Angels (0.8%).

Quibble with the projection models if you wish, but the fact that it’s even plausible to debate whether the White Sox’ playoff odds are too low so soon after setting a new standard in baseball futility qualifies as a minor miracle.

Regardless of whether or not Chicago’s improved play results in a postseason appearance this October, it’s clear the pathway toward achieving that goal has been cleared by the work Getz, manager Will Venable and the rest of the organization’s coaching and development staff has done to infuse the roster with youthful talent.

In July, a new name will join that group as the team makes the No. 1 pick for the first time in nearly 50 years. In most cases, such an occasion would represent a turning point for an organization looking to chart a new course. For this version of the White Sox, the hope will be that whoever’s name gets called will simply keep pushing in the same direction.

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