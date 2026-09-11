Dansby Swanson Could Throw a Twist Into Cubs-Phillies Wild Card Race

The final playoff push is in full swing across Major League Baseball and there is one more significant variable being tossed into the National League Wild Card race.

That is Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Swanson hasn't played in a game for the Cubs since Aug. 16, but his time is coming. On Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that Swanson is expected to be activated off the Injured List next weekend ahead of Chicago's three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, which will kick off on Sep. 18.

"The Cubs are planning to activate Dansby Swanson (oblique) for next weekend’s series in Cincinnati, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said today at Wrigley Field, after the Gold Glove shortstop completes a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa," Mooney wrote.

The NL Wild Card Race Is Getting A Boost

Aug 11, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) finds a ground ball by Washington Nationals catcher Harry Ford (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is likely too little too late for the National League Central race. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 9 1/2-game lead over the Cubs for the top spot in the standings. The Cubs have just 14 games left in the regular season. When the Reds series kicks off, there will be just nine games left in the season. Likely not enough to close the gap with Milwaukee, but he could be the piece that swings the National League Wild Card race.

The Philadelphia Phillies currently have the top Wild Card spot and a half-game lead over Chicago. This race is going to be fascinating down the stretch. The No. 1 and No. 2 Wild Card teams face off in the first round of the playoffs. The San Diego Padres currently have the No. 3 spot, but are three games behind Chicago and 3 1/2 games behind Philadelphia. The Phillies and the Cubs are most likely going to finish with the top two spots. The order will determine home-field advantage. If the season were to end today, the Cubs would have to travel to Philadelphia for a three-game set with the winner advancing to the National League Division Series.

A nerve-wracking task, to say the least.

But getting Swanson back into the mix down the stretch could give the Cubs enough firepower to get over the hump and move past the Phillies. This is a guy who has 3.1 wins above replacement, 18 homers, 66 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 119 games played. He is among the game's most elite shortstops. Plus, he's in the 99th percentile in outs above replacement with 16. He's a two-way star who impacts winning when he's at his best.

The National League Wild Card race hasn't been decided yet. The Cubs and Phillies are close. Swanson could be the missing piece that takes Chicago over the top in the race.