Cubs Return Plans Set for Dansby Swanson, And It Comes at Perfect Time

The Chicago Cubs have been without one of their top players for weeks.

Dansby Swanson was thrown onto the IL with an oblique strain on August 17. He suffered it after a hard swing, which resulted in the Cubs yanking him from the game. The initial injury timeline was set at 4-to-6 weeks, meaning that Swanson was at risk of missing the remainder of the regular season.

However, as the days have gone by, the Cubs have only acted optimistically about Swanson returning toward the front end of that timeline. And Craig Counsell all but confirmed that ahead of the Cubs' series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Dansby Swanson Nearing Return

Aug 11, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) finds a ground ball by Washington Nationals catcher Harry Ford (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craig Counsell shared with reporters, including ESPN's Jesse Rogers, that Dansby Swanson is about to head on a rehab assignment. The plan is for him to see some limited action in Triple-A before promptly getting called back up next weekend. The team's starting shortstop has not faced any setbacks and currently feels healthy.

This return puts Swanson back in the lineup for their matchup with the Cincinnati Reds on the road. It's a small bummer that he isn't projected to be back before then, however, as the Cubs will face his former team. The Atlanta Braves have been one of the National League's top squads this year, making that a scary series for the Cubs in their quest to snag the top Wild Card spot.

Nevertheless, the Cubs are still looking at having Swanson in the mix at a great time. He will still be able to help them in their postseason push and should be back in full swing by the time the Wild Card series begins.

Speaking of which, Swanson had a great mid-season turnaround. While he came back down to earth before the injury, he was still a far more consistent source of offense than in the first half of 2026. More importantly, though, is what he offers this team defensively. The Cubs have been historically good on that end this season, and a big reason for that is Swanson's heroics. Having him in the infield every day will only make life easier on this pitching staff.

Nico Hoerner has filled in during his absence, sliding over from second base. This has given Pedro Ramírez more consistent playing time at second base. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Craig Counsell navigates things upon Swanson's return, especially with Matt Shaw also in the clubhouse again.

To be absolutely clear, Swanson and Hoerner will be the starting infield. There is no question about that. But both Ramírez and Shaw warrant at-bats, so Counsell will have his hands full down the stretch. Regardless, we're talking about a good problem to have, especially for a team that has been reeling in recent weeks.

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