MLB Magic Numbers: A Look at the Wild Card Races with 2026 Winding Down

The 2026 season is winding down. In just over two weeks, the regular season will come to a close and give way to the postseason, where just 12 teams remain to compete for a World Series title. Some of the divisional races are still very close, but the wild card races are also far from being decided.

Calculating a team's magic number is a but complex, and not easy to understand if you weren't paying attention in your statistics class in school. So, let's break it down. To calculate a magic number in sports, one must take the total number of games in a season, then subtract the number of wins from the leader's record and the number of losses from the chaser's record.

We'll start with the American League wild card race.

AL magic numbers

Sep 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) warms up before the game between the Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To calculate a magic number in baseball, start by with 162, the total number of games in a season. The Cleveland Guardians are up just one game for the third wild card over the Toronto Blue Jays. Because it's so close, this calculation should be quite easy. Subtracting 74 and 73 from 162 puts us as 14. When tiebreaker games were still a thing, the formula was slightly different. It required adding one to 162 before subtracting the leader's wins and the chaser's losses.

The Boston Red Sox have 80 wins and are just two wins shy of securing a winning season. But they're six games ahead of Cleveland in the wild card race. Subtracting 80 and 74 from 163, we land at eight, so Boston is getting closer to securing at least a wild card spot.

The New York Yankees are up 10 games over the Guardians and 11 over the Blue Jays. Subtracting 83 and 74 from 162 gives them a magic number of five to earn a spot in the playoffs.

NL magic numbers

Sep 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) points up to the dugout after hitting a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres hold the final spot in the National League, but are up just a half-game on the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Diego is 78-68, while Arizona is 78-69. Subtracting 78 and 69 from 162 puts San Diego's magic number at 15.

The Chicago Cubs are in possession of the second wild card and are 81-66. Subtracting 81 and 69 puts us at 12. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the top spot with an 82-64 record, and if we take 82 and 69 and subtract both from 162, we land at 11.

The race in the AL is spread out at the top, while the NL wild card race is still somewhat up for grabs.