Brewers, Dodgers, Braves Closing In as NL Division Magic Numbers Drop

There are three teams in the National League right now that have stood above all others. They are the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers are talked about more than any other team in Major League Baseball, and among the most of any team in professional sports. That's what's going to happen when you're the two-time reigning champions with a massive international audience. Plus, there has been a scandal recently involving owner Mark Walter.

Despite all of the firepower, the Dodgers haven't been the best team in baseball this season — at least in the standings. That is the Brewers. Milwaukee has the best record in baseball right now at 90-56. The Brewers are the only team in baseball with 90 or more wins. The Dodgers are the closest team to Milwaukee right now with 88 wins of their own.

The Braves have been the other team in the National League that has dominated from the beginning of the season, until now. Atlanta has the third-best record in the National League at 85-60.

The NL Has A Few Juggernauts

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws during the first inning of their game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers, Dodgers and the Braves are the division leaders right now in the National League Central, National League West and the National League East with just a few weeks to go in the regular season.

Milwaukee currently has a nine-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, who are in second place in the NL Central. The Dodgers have a 10 1/2-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, who are tied in the standings. The Braves are in the tightest race atop a division in the National League with the Philadelphia Phillies just four games behind Atlanta.

Over these next few weeks, these races will be fun to follow. The NL East is the only one that seemingly could flip, but none of these three teams have clinched anything yet. The Dodgers and Brewers actually have the same magic number right now to clinch their respective divisions at seven apiece. The Braves aren't so fortunate. Atlanta's magic number to clinch the NL East right now is almost double at 13. Atlanta will kick off a three-game series against the Phillies on Friday night at home. That series could very well determine the eventual winner of the NL East.

This is the most fun time of the year in Major League Baseball. Fans don't have to think about trades or anything of that nature. Instead, it's all about the best of the best squaring up and preparing for the postseason. The regular season will wrap up on Sep. 27. Then, the playoffs will be here.