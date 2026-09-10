Brewers Playoff Magic Number Drops After Dominant Cubs Sweep

The Milwaukee Brewers just showed the national baseball world a glimpse of what they can do.

Milwaukee has the best record in baseball, and yet somehow this club has still been underrated. The Los Angeles Dodgers have specifically been talked about as a favorite in the National League once again, despite the fact that the Brewers just keep winning.

There was a point a couple of weeks ago when the Chicago Cubs, who are in second place in the National League Central, started to close the gap in the standings. Chicago, like Los Angeles, has plenty of big-name talent. The Cubs went out and signed Alex Bregman this past offseason. Chicago acquired Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman this summer ahead of the trade deadline. Gausman stood out because for some reason, he had the Brewers on a list of teams he could refuse a trade to. Also, of course, the Cubs have the NL MVP favorite in Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The Brewers Are On The Doorstep To A Playoff Spot

Sep 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, the Brewers welcomed the Cubs to American Family Field for a three-game series and swept it. The Brewers won 4-3 on Monday, 4-3 on Tuesday and 8-6 on Wednesday. It was a back-breaking series for Chicago and an eye-opening one for the Brewers.

This team has been good all year. It has also beaten the best all year. But this series against a fellow National League World Series contender with the pressure on with playoff berths looming, turned up the heat a bit and Milwaukee delivered. Now, the Brewers' magic number to clinch a playoff spot in general is down to three.

Milwaukee clinching a playoff berth is imminent. Milwaukee will kick off a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday and we very well could see the Brewers clinch a playoff berth in general over the weekend.

The Brewers are close to clinching the National League Central as well. Milwaukee's magic number is down to seven. That makes it sound like the Cubs have more of a chance than they do. Milwaukee has a 10-game lead with 15 games left to go. Plus, the tiebreaker over the Cubs. Even if the Brewers lost their next 10 games and the Cubs won their next 10 games, they wouldn't move into first place. The Cubs need to completely move ahead in the standings, not just tie Milwaukee. Which is a moot point. It's not going to happen unless something historic happens.

So, here we are, Brewers fans. Milwaukee is on the doorstep to a playoff spot and it's time to get excited.